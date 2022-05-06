IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Jenny Oaks Baker, will be having the world premiere of her new album in Rexburg tonight.

Nicknamed America’s Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 recording artist, and performer.

Jenny began playing the violin at age four and made her solo orchestral debut in 1983 when she was only eight years old. She received her Master of Music Degree from the renowned Juilliard School in New York City and her Bachelor’s Degree in violin performance from The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Oaks Baker has released nineteen albums as a Shadow Mountain Artist, having sold over a million copies since 1998. Her album “Wish Upon a Star: A Tribute to the Music of Walt Disney” earned a nomination at the 54th GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Instrumental Album.

Jenny’s albums consistently chart on Billboard, with her 2010 album “Then Sings My Soul” hitting the #1 spot on the Top Classical Albums chart two weeks in a row. Her subsequent albums, “Noel: Carols of Christmas Past”, “Classic: The Rock Album”, “Awakening”, The “Spirit of God” and “EPIC” have all been arranged and produced by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor and have landed in the Top 5 on the Classical & Classical Crossover Billboard Charts.

Her albums, “Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four” and “Joy to the World” were recorded with her four talented children, Musical group “Family Four” and hit No. 4 & No. 7 on the Classical Crossover Charts. Jenny’s newest album, “The Redeemer” is centered on the Savior Jesus Christ and His redemptive life and mission and is now available for purchase.

She will be performing tonight only at the BYU Idaho Center.

Tickets are $15 per person.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

