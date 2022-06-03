BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – You may have noticed an increase of water at Jensen Grove Lake.

Officials say the river levels have risen high enough for the water to flow in through the head gate on the river, and the Corbett Slough canal has also been flowing into the lake for a couple of weeks now.

As of right now, officials believe there should be enough water for Celebrate Blackfoot on July 2.

As the water flow in the river fluctuates, flow into Jensen Grove will be affected. The city says they have plenty of water shares; however, the river flow is the deciding factor.

The post Jensen Grove filling up for summer season appeared first on Local News 8.