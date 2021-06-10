BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The heat of summer is now officially upon us, but that has not translated into everything being ready for public use.

Currently, the 55-acre pond at Jensen’s Grove Park in Blackfoot is not even close to capacity.

We spoke with Blackfoot Parks and Recreation Superintendent Wade Gardner, and he told us that due to the Snake River dropping last week, there was no water available for them to fill the lake up to capacity.

Gardner also said this is quite unusual for the lake to be this low.

The park is still open to the public, with many visitors still continuing to enjoy Jensen’s Grove.

There is no timetable for when the pond will be filled, but Gardner says there have been more water coming in the past few days. He says they will take anything they can get at this point.

