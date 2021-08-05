AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first east Idaho location in Ammon on August 11.

Franchise owner Charles Gerard and Eric Schindler will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 15 to support The Burn Foundation. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to The Burn Foundation in exchange for a regular sub.

“We are excited to finally be opening our first Jersey Mikes in Eastern Idaho,” Gerard said. “We are equally excited to be a part of the great city of Ammon and look forward to seeing everyone at the opening.”

You can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through its website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 986-497-3916.

The restaurant is located at 2681 East Sunnyside Road.

