SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Jervois is continuing underground early works development and surface construction at Idaho Cobalt Operations (ICO) throughout 2021-2022, with anticipated production in the second half of 2022.

Activity at ICO will continue 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

The Forest worked with Jervois to implement snow removal for up to 25 heavy truck loads on the Morgan Creek route during the 2021-2022 winter months.

Winter activities will see sustained traffic and snow removal operations on the main Williams Creek access route defined as the Williams Creek Road from Highway 93 to Williams Creek Summit, Deep Creek Road, Panther Creek Road, and Blackbird Creek Road.

This will include trucks hauling sand and gravel, heavy trucks with some oversized loads, and light vehicles, for a total of around 55 vehicles per day.

Oversized loads and heavy truck traffic will be piloted for safety.

Snow removal and maintenance operations will occur as needed in cooperation with Custer County, Lemhi County and the Forest.

The post Jervois Idaho Cobalt Operations winter traffic update appeared first on Local News 8.