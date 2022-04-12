POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is in court Tuesday facing charges for killing two people.

Jesse Patrick Leigh is charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder and felony shooting into an occupied building.

Leigh is accused of killing 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt on Oct. 15.

Leigh was visibly upset throughout the proceeding Tuesday morning, crying and shaking most of the time.

They started the hearing with a video interview of Leigh’s 7-year-old son who was there at the home at time of the murders, and Leigh wiped away tears as he watched the video.

His son said when he and his mom and Timmy came home, they found Jessie allegedly drunk and passed out on the floor of his mom’s room. He then said he saw his mom kick Jessie Leigh to wake him up. Leigh got up, fell over again and then grabbed the gun and shot once hitting a door then again hitting his mom.

Leigh then went into the kitchen firing three shots that hit and killed Timmy Hunt.

The state then called Jennifer Leigh’s 13-year-old daughter to the stand. She testified about the “toxic relationship they had.”

The hearing will continue Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Leigh faces a maximum of life in prison.

You can view our previous story HERE.

The post Jesse Leigh visibly upset during preliminary hearing appeared first on Local News 8.