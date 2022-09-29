POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Chubbuck man accused of shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend was back in court Thursday.

Jesse Patrick Leigh is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt in front of their 7-year-old son.

This case is really unique because there is an actual audio recording of events that happened that night. On that tape you could hear an argument, what sounds like shots being fired and screams. The question at hand on Thursday was how to forensically analyze the data on the recording device due to the fact that it could be destroyed in the process.

The prosecution was able to find an exact duplicate recorder. It was eventually decided the judge will send that recorder off so the two companies who are forensically capable of retrieving the data can look at it and see whether or not the original would be destroyed in the process.

If the original is destroyed, the prosecution wants to make sure the copy that has been made can be used as evidence in the case.

The judge also set a trial date for May 2023.

