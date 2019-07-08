Jet ski American couple rented before disappearance in Barbados recovered at sea: local media

The jet ski an American couple was believed to be riding when they disappeared in Barbados last month has been found, according to local media.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were last seen on June 24 on Holetown Beach on the Caribbean Island.

On Saturday, French Navy officers reported that a jet ski with the same registration number was spotted off the coast of Guadeloupe, the Nation News reported.

Authorities said there was no sign of the couple, who both hail from Montclair, N.J.

Suarez and Devil in June rented the jet ski from an operator and headed out to sea, both wearing life jackets. Around 30 minutes later when the couple did not return, the operator “became worried” and contacted others in the area.

A search for the couple, however, proved to be unsuccessful, and authorities in Barbados called it off on June 30. A U.S. military aircraft ended its search for the couple a day earlier.

The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.

The two had arrived in Barbados on June 22 and were scheduled to leave on June 29. Neither guest returned to the Discovery Bay Hotel in Trents, St. James, where they were staying.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.