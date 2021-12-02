TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Effective immediately, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will increase its minimum wage for all non-tipped positions to $18 per hour.

This new wage is a significant increase from the previous minimum wage of $15 per hour and is part of JHMR’s initiative to support staff to live and work in this community.

“We continue to invest in our employees, specifically with increased wages and housing opportunities, because we believe that providing additional means of support is imperative to retaining the fabric of this community as a whole,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “This investment speaks to the value all our employees provide to Jackson Hole and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.”

This wage increase will help to recruit and attract new employees to the Resort this winter while continuing to help retain current staff. JHMR has posted all its job openings on its employment website to complement this announcement: Employment – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The post JHMR announces minimum wage increase to $18 per hour appeared first on Local News 8.