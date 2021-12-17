TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced Friday it has temporarily closed the backcountry gates at the resort due to a shallow snowpack below 8,000 feet.

The decision was made in collaboration with Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF), Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR), Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), and Sheriff Matt Carr.

Current conditions at lower elevations make rescue difficult. It is unsafe or not possible to use rescue toboggans, and helicopter landing zones are limited due to exposed rock.

“Safety is our number one priority, and to reduce exposure to the public and rescue personnel in the backcountry, the gates will be closed until conditions improve to where search and rescue response is reasonably feasible,” JHMR Vice President of Operations Tim Mason said

While closing the backcountry gates is infrequent, the move is not unprecedented. Sheriff Carr, TCSAR, BTNF, GTNP and JHMR agree low snow below 8,000 feet may force a skier to walk back into the ski area once they drop into the backcountry, potentially trapping skiers with no reasonable access back to the ski area. This safety mitigation falls within JHMR’s special use permit and a Forest Supervisor special order.

With 48 inches of snow falling during this storm at upper elevations and cold temperatures for snowmaking, the Bridger Gondola, Casper lift, Marmot lift, Thunder lift, and Sublette lift will all spin this weekend offering skiers and riders 3,600 vertical feet of terrain.

Early season conditions still exist, and all guests are advised to stay out of all closed areas and look for hazards. Per Teton County Health Orders, masks are required in all indoor spaces and on the tram.

The post JHMR backcountry gates temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.