TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced Andrew Way has been hired as the vice president of marketing.

Way comes to the JHMR team with more than 20 years of high-level experience in a multitude of fields that include branding, marketing, advertising and product management. Way’s diverse background will help refine and expand JHMR’s digital and overall presence for both the winter and summer offerings.

“I am pleased to add Andrew to the JHMR team and utilize his extensive experience reaching consumers through thoughtful and engaging brand campaigns,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said.

Most recently, Way was the North American managing director for Sydney, Australia-based advertising agency Orange Line, where he led branding and marketing initiatives for global tier-one brands such as Amazon, Expedia, ClassPass and Atlassian.

“Having admired JHMR’s iconic brand, guest experience, sustainability commitments and mountain operations from afar, it’s quite literally a dream come true to be able to bring my experience, skills and passion to one of my favorite places on Earth,” Way said.

Way is a passionate, lifelong skier, snowboarder, mountain biker and mountain town citizen and lives with his wife, two kids and two dogs in Victor.

