JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is enhancing its health and safety protocols in order to make it safely to the end of the winter season April 11, 2021.

The resort is requiring face coverings and keeping all health protocols in place through the end of season.

“Spring is here and we all are enjoying the warming temperatures and sunshine,” said JHMR Vice-President of Operations Tim Mason. “However, we are not in the clear yet in terms of health and safety with COVID-19. We ask our guests to remain vigilant and follow all health and safety guidance.” JHMR will continue to follow all local, state and federal health orders.”

April 1, Fool’s Day, is an unofficial and unsanctioned event at the resort. This year, JHRM is asking everyone to be careful, respectful, and follow all health and safety protocols.

You can review the resort’s health protocols here.

The post JHMR sticks to the rules to make it through the season appeared first on Local News 8.