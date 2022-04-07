TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced construction of the second phase of its Powderhorn employee housing development will commence this spring.

Plans are to construct three four-story buildings totaling 31,000 square feet, adding 30 units of employee housing on the same property as the Phase I of the Powderhorn that was completed in 2014.

Phase 2 will consist of a combination of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartment-style units, totaling 90 beds.

The new property is conveniently located within walking distance to Target, Albertsons and the START Bus.

“JHMR is proud to invest in affordable housing options for our workforce that will relieve pressure on the community’s demand for housing,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “This most recent investment follows the North Stilson complex of 12 two-bedroom townhouses that opened in May 2021 and adds to Powderhorn 1 and a number of other short and long-term housing options that we offer to both our seasonal and tenured employees. I’d like to thank the Town Council and planning staff as well as our Teton County Commissioners for supporting our efforts to develop affordable workforce housing.”

Construction will begin in mid-April and is expected to take 16-18 months to complete, making rooms available for the 2023-24 season employees.

