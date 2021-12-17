TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — After a successful opening and with more than 100 inches of snowfall on the upper mountain season to date, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will expand its terrain, lift and restaurant offerings starting Saturday.

The Bridger Gondola, Casper lift, Marmot lift, Thunder lift and Sublette lift will all open on Saturday, in addition to all the lifts spinning last weekend, allowing for 3,600 vertical feet of skiing and riding at the Big One.

“The combination of cold December temperatures and hard work from our committed Mountain Operations team, coupled with our recent storm cycles have delivered more snow on both the lower and upper mountain. Beginning Saturday, visitors will have even more to enjoy at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said.

In addition, starting this Saturday, Teewinot Lift, Après Vous Lift and Sweetwater Gondola will start loading at 8:30 a.m. for the season. The Aerial Tram will continue to load daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sightseeing and world-famous waffles at Corbet’s Cabin.

All JHMR restaurants will open for the season on Saturday, including RPK3, Piste Mountain Bistro, Off-Piste Market, Casper Restaurant and Rendezvous Casual Dining. Also beginning on Saturday, Off-Piste will be serving waffles, Neapolitan pizza, coffee, fresh-made pastries, sandwiches and salads, beer and wine starting at 9 a.m. daily. Additional details on JHMR dining options can be found on the dining webpage.

Early season conditions still exist, and all guests are advised to stay out of all closed areas and look for hazards. Per Teton County Health Orders, masks are required in all indoor spaces and on the tram.

