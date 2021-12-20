TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced it will open the iconic Aerial Tram for the winter 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to open the Aerial Tram just in time for a celebratory holiday break. The Bridger Gondola, Casper lift, Marmot lift, Thunder lift and Sublette lift opened this weekend, after 48 inches of snow fell from the most recent storm,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “The Aerial Tram is an essential part of our mountain, and it’s always a special moment when we see Big Red carrying skiers and riders to the summit of Rendezvous Mountain.”

The tram offers 4,139 vertical feet of skiing and riding.

Tuesday’s opening marks the first time the Aerial Tram will run at full capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks will be required while riding the tram. Per Teton County Health Orders, which are in effect through Dec. 31, masks are required in all indoor spaces. The Resort reminds guests that capacity on the mountain is limited, with reservations required for multi-resort passes and recommended for day tickets.

Corbet’s Cabin will offer dine-in service and operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, serving its world-famous waffles until 2:30 p.m. Sightseeing tickets will not be offered on the Aerial Tram this winter.

