POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – People from all over came to Pocatello to practice the art of self-defense.

Over the weekend, Colossal Fight Company hosted the 2021 Jiu Jitsu Summit. It was a free open mat for people from all ranks, schools and associations.

The group was participating in Brazilian jiu jitsu, which focuses on grappling, ground fighting, and submission holds.

For the participants, the combat sport is a workout for the mind and body.

“It’s a mental game of chess and also a physical game of chess,” said blue belt Nick Noll. “You’re trying to counter your opponent, and you’re trying to move with them and against them and think of something before they do. It’s a total body workout, total sweat session. It’s awesome.”

Colossal Fight Company head instructor David Gorham believes jiu jitsu not only helps train people to get away, but also helps bring people together.

“We all come from different backgrounds, but you can either choose to be a unified group of people, or you can choose to be a separated group of people, and I very much want unity,” Gorham said. “I like that we’re all able to train hard. I mean we’re practicing choking each other right, but at the end of the day, we should all be friends.”

If you are interested in participating in jiu jitsu, visit here.

