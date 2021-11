IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Looking for a new job or thinking about changing careers?

The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a job fair Wednesday at its Idaho Falls office at 1515 East Lincoln Road.

The fair will run from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Stop by and check out if there are any opportunities that interest you.

