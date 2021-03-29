CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming’s state unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in February, from 5.1% IN January. The Research and Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Work Force Services reported rates increased in 15 counties, stayed the same in 3 counties, and fell in 5 counties.

Teton County boasted the lowest rate in the state at 4.4%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming stood at 281,000 in February, a decline of 15,400 jobs (5.5%) over the one-month period.

