John Gotti’s brother seeks compassionate jail release under Trump’s ‘First Step Act’

“Dapper Don” John Gotti’s remorseful, ailing older brother wants to be sprung from prison under the prison reform bill that President Trump signed into law last year.

Gambino crime family boss Peter Gotti, now 79, last month moved for compassionate release under the First Step Act of 2018 with 13 more years to go on a lengthy prison sentence for racketeering and murder conspiracy. He has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2002.

As part of his motion in Manhattan Federal Court, Gotti has expressed remorse for his criminal ways, adding that prison has caused him to reconsider his “moral values,” according to GangLandNews.com, which first reported the story.

JOHN GOTTI JR. SLAMS COPS OVER FRANK CALI ACCUSATIONS, DEMANDS APOLOGY

“No longer does he try to justify his actions or defend the choices he made that brought him to prison,” Gotti’s June 28 motion states. “He has hurt other people, including family members and he wants to spend the balance of his life making amends as best he can. He also wants to help others not make the life mistakes he made.”

Peter’s brother, the infamous John Gotti, was not one for such apologies.

John once famously told his son John “Junior” Gotti he would deny robbing a church if he was caught with “a steeple sticking out of my a–,” according to the news outlet, which also reports the motion could hasten Peter Gotti’s removal as Gambino boss.

JOHN TRAVOLTA’S ‘GOTTI’ BIOPIC NOMINATED FOR WORST MOVIE OF 2018 AT THE RAZZIE AWARDS

Michael “Mikey Scars” DiLeonardo, the turncoat Gambino capo who testified against Junior Gotti, told the news outlet the Gambino crime family will be hard-pressed not to take action.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If they do it the right way the captains will take a vote, and take him down, and put him on a shelf,” DiLeonardo said.