John Walker Lindh should not be released to 'sow hate and terrorism:' James Foley's mom

The mother of an American journalist whose execution was brutally broadcast says American Taliban militant John Walker Lindh should not be allowed to go free and further spread his deadly beliefs.

“I don’t think he should be released if he is going to continue to sow hate and terrorism around the world.” Diane Foley, the mother of murdered journalist James Foley said while appearing on “Fox & Friends First” Thursday morning.

Foley went on to say that anyone accused of “incredible human rights crimes” should be “put away for the rest of their lives” if found guilty.

JOHN WALKER LINDH OBTAINS IRISH CITIZENSHIP THANKS TO MOTHER

Lindh, a former American Taliban militant convicted in 2002 for supporting the terrorist organization, is due to be freed in May.

According to a report by Foreign Policy magazine, as of May 2016 Lindh: “continues to advocate for global jihad and to write and translate violent extremist texts.”

The report also noted that Lindh told: “a television news producer that he would continue to spread violent extremist Islam upon his release.”

Lindh is expected to move to Ireland.

ISIS FIGHTERS TIED TO KILLING 4 AMERICANS IN SYRIA CAPTURED BY US-BACKED FORCES, US OFFICIAL SAYS

I don’t think he should be released if he is going to continue to sow hate and terrorism around the world. — Diane Foley

Foley’s son, James, was beheaded by ISIS in 2014, nearly two years after he had been abducted in Syria.

She then commented on the type of justice she’s like to see for those who commit acts of terror against Americans.

“I would like them brought back to the United States and tried in federal criminal court so all their crimes can be brought out in the open, and they can be, if convicted, they can be held in prison for the rest of their lives,” Foley said. “That’s what I would like.”

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.