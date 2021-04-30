JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Historic Preservation Register now includes the John Wort House.

The addition means the wort house is eligible for development assistance and other incentives.

These are to offset costs to preserve the structure that was built in 1933.

The Wort house is a historic log cabin that is socially significant.

The Wort family was influential in Jackson after they moved there in 1894.

They also built the Wort Hotel in the 1940s which people still stay at today.

