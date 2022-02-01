IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 invites parents, patrons, students and staff to take part in a Community Dialogue about the district’s efforts to upgrade facilities on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in the Skyline High School cafeteria at 6 p.m. and will also be livestreamed.

Attendees will review the results of the recent community survey on facilities, learn about draft recommendations for upgrading district schools and provide more input on those options. This input will be incorporated into the final recommendations that will go to the Board of Trustees in March.

“We had more than 3,000 people respond to the community survey, and we hope to hear from just as many people in this next engagement effort,” D91 Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank said. “Community feedback is critical as we develop options and identify priorities to create a facilities plan the whole community can support.”

If you are not able to attend the meeting, you will have the chance to provide additional input through another survey. To make it easier for parents and patrons to participate, the district is also planning to livestream Wednesday’s Community Dialogue. That link will be available on the district website and D91Proud Facebook page.

Parents and patrons can track all the work that’s been done so far to develop a facilities plan at the project website.

The post Join D91’s Community Dialogue Wednesday to talk facilities appeared first on Local News 8.