Governor Brad Little

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You can join another telephone town hall Tuesday with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Dr. Christine Hahn, the State Epidemiologist at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, July 7 at noon (MDT).

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum, and you are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Dr. Hahn.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether you are an AARP member or not.

Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.

