POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad will be holding a news conference regarding changes to the face coverings policy at City facilities as well the importance of getting vaccinated Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Mayor Blad will be joined by Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann, Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget and Dr. Dan Snell.