POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad will be holding a news conference regarding changes to the face coverings policy at City facilities as well the importance of getting vaccinated Wednesday around 4 p.m.
You can watch it below.
Mayor Blad will be joined by Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann, Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget and Dr. Dan Snell.
The post Joint press conference regarding face covering policy in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.