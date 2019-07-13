JonBenét Ramsey’s former photographer indicted on child porn charges

A former photographer of slain 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has been indicted in Oregon on child pornography charges following a year-long investigation.

Randall DeWitt Simons, 66, was arrested July 2 in Springfield, Ore., according to reports.

The grand jury indictment charges Simons with 15 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Simons had photographed Ramsey professionally a few months before her unsolved murder in 1996. The suspect had been using a restaurant’s WiFi system to download explicit images, the Register-Guard of Eugene, Ore., reported.

On the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, Ramsey’s mother Patsy Ramsey called police and reported her daughter was missing and that she found a ransom note demanding $118,000 in cash. Hours later, father John Ramsey discovered the body of the former “Little Miss Colorado” in a basement room. The child had been hit on the head and strangled with a crude garrote. She also showed signs of sexual assault.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case. Patsy Ramsey died from ovarian cancer at age 49 in 2006.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this story.