Idaho Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – US Senate candidate (D) Paulette Jordan is making her trip across Idaho to campaign for a Senate seat against (R) Jim Risch.

“We have so many people all across the spectrum that are looking for leadership,” Jordan said. “It should not matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat. What really matters is that you’re going to defend or protect the independence and freedoms of every Idahoan and for me I’m a gun owner. I’m also mother and I’m also a businesswoman. I want to protect all facets of the beauty of Idaho.”

Represenatice Jordan was highly critical of current Republican Senator Risch. She believes his two bills passed in 11 years in the Senate is not enough for Idaho.

“We don’t have leadership that’s looking out for Idahoans and so we don’t have leadership that is willing to listen, nor are they even willing to come here to Idaho,” Jordan said. “So the man that I’m up against he’s not even from Idaho. And the fact that he’s not really willing to listen to the people, roll his sleeves up to do the work, and is instead sleeping on the job, that is your truest form of laziness and lack of leadership and service.”

Jordan takes her campaign to BYU-Idaho in Rexburg on Friday. Risch’s reelection campaign stops are still to be determined.