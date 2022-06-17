BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Joshua D. Hurwit was sworn in as United States Attorney for the District of Idaho Friday. Hurwit was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., on April 25, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on June 13, 2022. Chief U.S. District David C. Nye administered the oath of office.

“I am honored to serve as United States Attorney,” Hurwit said. “I am grateful for the special trust and confidence shown to me by President Biden and all of those who supported me throughout this process, especially my family. I also want to thank Senator Crapo and Senator Risch for approving of my confirmation. I look forward to fulfilling the Department of Justice’s mission in Idaho alongside our law enforcement and community partners. It is a privilege to continue serving with my colleagues at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We all share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, preventing violent crime in our communities, maintaining our natural resources, protecting the civil rights of our residents, and seeking justice for victims.”

Hurwit joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho in 2012. He initially worked in the civil division, defending the United States against lawsuits and pursuing affirmative claims on behalf of the United States. In 2015, Hurwit joined the criminal division, where he prosecuted financial crimes, environmental crimes, public corruption cases, and drug and firearms offenses. He also has led the RICO conspiracy prosecution against members of the Aryan Knights white supremacist gang. In 2005, Hurwit received the Director’s Award for Excellence by a Litigative Team for his work as part of the trial team that successfully prosecuted United States v. Swenson et al., the securities and wire fraud case arising from the collapse of DBSI, Inc.

Hurwit also thanked Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., the First Assistant United States Attorney in the office who served as United States Attorney in acting and interim capacities since February 2021, for his dedicated service. “Mr. Gonzalez has made lasting contributions to our Office not only through his internal leadership and mentorship, but also through the relationships he has built with law enforcement and other partners throughout Idaho.” said Hurwit. “He is a true public servant.”

Hurwit grew up in Eugene, Oregon. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with honors from Stanford University in 2002 and from Harvard Law School in 2006, where he received the Best Oralist Award in the finals of the Upper Round Ames Moot Court Competition. After law school, Hurwit clerked for U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York and worked at national law firms before joining the United States Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

As United States Attorney, Hurwit is the chief federal law enforcement official in the state of Idaho, having prosecutorial responsibility over 44 counties in Idaho, encompassing more than 83,000 square miles and a population approaching 2 million people. He leads three staffed offices located in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello with 64 total employees, including 31 attorneys, and three full-time Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys, and four full-time contractors. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to domestic and international terrorism, civil rights, the environment, public corruption, child exploitation, fraud, firearms, and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases, pursues civil fraud claims on behalf of the United States, and collects debts owed to the United States.

The post Joshua D. Hurwit sworn in as United States Attorney appeared first on Local News 8.