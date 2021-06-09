POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The JRM Foundation for Humanity announced the return of the Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony, Gala Celebration and charity partner Exposition on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.

More than ever, the Idaho’s Hometown Hero Organization Committee wants to know, “Who is your hero?” The Committee will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal until July 11, 2021. Selected medalists will be honored at the 10th annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony. Click Here to Nominate Your Idaho Hometown Hero.

Established in 2011 by the JRM Foundation for Humanity, Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal pays tribute to those who show unique characteristics and achievements while displaying remarkable commitment to creating better and safer communities across the state of Idaho. The honorees illustrate outstanding qualities in their personal and professional lives, and continue to preserve and promote the richness of Idaho, ultimately creating a stronger community for the future of Idaho.

The Idaho Hometown Hero Award has always focused on individuals who are not only sharing their resources but also their valuable time, intellect and ideas today for a better tomorrow, including breaking boundaries.

