FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling Friday banning all still and video photography from the courtroom in the Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell cases.

“The Court is very concerned that continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors,” the judge said.

He said there is no indication any orders relating to the media’s conduct during hearings in either Vallow-Daybell’s or Daybell’s cases have been violated. He also said he witnessed no misconduct from the media in the cases.

“The presence of the media during the hearings has in no way interrupted those proceedings, and attending media have been respectful and professional,” he said.

However, the judge said the concerns raised by both defense and prosecutions are well founded.

“Upon full consideration of the arguments of the State and Defense, notably concurring with each other, the Court is persuaded that further visual coverage of this case will run afoul of the Court’s considerations as set for plainly in I.C.A.R. 45,” he said. “The Court determines herein that continued visual coverage of this case poses a great risk to the fair administration of justice in this case, and Defendant Chad Daybell’s companion case, which cases are joined for trial. Therefore, continued visual coverage will no longer be permitted.”

This ban applies to all future hearings and the trial.

You can view the full order below.

The post Judge bans cameras in Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell cases appeared first on Local News 8.