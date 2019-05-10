Judge dismisses lawsuit over slain millionaire's residency

A judge in New Hampshire dismissed a lawsuit Friday against a man relatives say killed his millionaire grandfather for inheritance money, saying the grandmother was not a resident of the state.

Judge David King said John Chakalos lived in Connecticut, even though he had a New Hampshire driver’s license and was registered to vote there. King had earlier rejected a similar argument by 24-year-old Nathan Carman but Carman argued that new evidence provided by Chakalos’ former estate planner shows otherwise.

“His actual residence was in Connecticut, he had a more and significant lasting connection there, and he never intended to permanently reside outside that state,” King said.

The lawsuit, brought on by Carman’s mother’s three sisters, said his aunts don’t want him to get his mother’s share of the inheritance. After the judge’s decision, they said they will consider “further actions” in Connecticut and New Hampshire. Chakalos left more than $29 million to his four daughters.

Linda Chakalos went missing during a fishing trip with Carman in 2016 after their boat sank. She is presumed dead. Carman’s family believes he was also responsible for her death.

Carman has denied any role in his grandfather’s 2013 death. Chakalos, a real estate developer, was found shot to death in his Windsor home. He has also denied any role in the disappearance of his mother. He has not been charged with any crimes.

“I can tell you right now that I am pleased because the court got it right,” Carman told The Associated Press. “The facts are that my grandfather spent all his time in Connecticut. I would have welcomed a trial on the merits but the court got the facts right when it dismissed the case.”

The family said in a statement that it “respectfully but strongly disagrees” with the decision.

“John immersed himself in New Hampshire where all of his adult and childhood friends live and where he constantly gave back to his community,” the family said. “The family is thoroughly considering its options for filing further actions in Connecticut and New Hampshire, to make sure that Nathan is held accountable for his lies, destruction of evidence and murderous conduct.”

Carman also is fighting an insurer in federal court in Rhode Island over his insurance claim for his boat. The insurer alleges he made suspicious alterations to the boat before it sank and it is trying to avoid payment on the $85,000 policy.

Michael Casey reported from Boston.