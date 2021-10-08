FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Judge Steven W. Boyce has granted Chad Daybell’s change of venue request in the murder case of his wife and two stepchildren.

Daybell appeared in person before Judge Boyce Tuesday, and the judge ended the day-long hearing with a promise to review the testimony and hand in a written decision, which was posted Friday.

The judge granted the change in venue and suggested the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County.

“Having fully considered factors including but not limited to the population base from which to draw jurors, courthouse facilities and staffing of required personnel, courtroom availability for a multi-week high profile case, ability to house and transport in-custody defendants, control of citizen and media attendance, and jury security and accommodations during the trial, the Court concludes that Ada County would provide the best opportunity to conduct the trial in this case,” the judge said.

He denied the request to transport the jury from another county to Fremont County.

“The Court further concludes that having made that suggestion pursuant to I.C.R. 21(c)(2)(A), the geographical distance between the two counties makes it impractical for the Court to order the transport of a jury from Ada County to Fremont County pursuant to I.C. 19-1816.”

He also said he will reserve the ruling on the motion to sequester.

Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were indicted in May on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell and Vallow married.

The children’s disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee and JJ as well as Tammy Daybell’s death.

Vallow’s children were last seen on different days in September 2019. Law enforcement officials found their remains on Daybell’s rural property in Fremont County nine months later.

Along with the murder charges, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud stemming from life insurance policies that allegedly paid him money after his wife’s death.

Vallow Daybell is charged with grand theft for allegedly continuing to draw Social Security benefits for her children after their deaths.

Vallow Daybell’s case remains on hold. She has been deemed not competent to continue with court proceedings and has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment.

