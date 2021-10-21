BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced Bankruptcy Judge Noah G. Hillen has been named one of the American Bankruptcy Institute’s “40 Under 40” industry professionals for 2021.

The ABI’s “40 Under 40” initiative identifies 40 top insolvency professionals under the age of 40 each year with exemplary accomplishments in both their careers and communities. This year’s 40 honorees were selected from a pool of more than 200 candidates and represent both large and small firms from every region of the country, as well as diverse practice areas such as law, finance, consulting, academia, government and more.

Judge Hillen was appointed to a 14-year term as a bankruptcy judge for the District of Idaho beginning on August 31, 2020, by the judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. From 2014 to 2020, Judge Hillen engaged in private practice as a Chapter 7 trustee and attorney, primarily in bankruptcy and commercial law. Previously, he worked as an associate attorney from 2010 to 2013 at Moffatt, Thomas, Barrett, Rock & Fields Chtd. and from 2009 to 2010 at Hall, Farley, Oberrecht and Blanton P.A.

Judge Hillen received his Bachelor of Arts from the College of Idaho and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law. Following law school, Judge Hillen clerked at Idaho’s Fourth Judicial District Court for Judge Joel D. Horton, who was then elevated to the Idaho Supreme Court, where Judge Hillen continued his clerkship with Justice Horton until 2009.

The honorees will be recognized on December 10, 2021, at the ABI’s 2021 Winter Leadership Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The post Judge Noah Hillen named to ABI’s “40 Under 40” appeared first on Local News 8.