Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.

The Idaho Statesman reports the ruling means transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity can do so this fall at the college and secondary school level.

U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled Monday that a preliminary injunction is warranted because the plaintiffs are likely to win in court as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU challenging the constitutionality of the law.