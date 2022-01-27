CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is allowing Wyoming’s governor to appoint a state superintendent of public instruction amid a lawsuit over how the three finalists for the job were chosen.

Gov. Mark Gordon plans to name the successor to State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Thursday after the ruling earlier in the day.

Wyoming U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl wrote that those questioning how the Wyoming Republican Party chose the finalists failed to show they are likely to prevail.

The lawsuit argues the process should have given more weight to Wyoming’s more populated areas. Balow resigned Jan. 16 to become head of Virginia’s public school system.

