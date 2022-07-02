IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 29,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in July.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout unless otherwise specified in the comments section.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Comments East Fork Big Lost River Jul 4-8 400 Wildhorse Creek Jul 4-8 500 Rigby Lake Jul 4-8 2,000 Mill Pond Jul 4-8 250 West Camas Creek Jul 4-8 1,800 Cottonwood Creek Jul 4-8 200 Trail Creek Pond Jul 4-8 400 Henrys Fork Jul 4-8 2,500 Birch Creek Jul 11-15 1,350 Star Hope Creek Jul 11-15 950 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout North Fork Big Lost River Jul 11-15 800 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Camas Creek Jul 11-15 750 Henrys Fork Jul 11-15 2,500 Buffalo River Jul 11-15 1,000 Warm River Jul 11-15 450 Mill Pond Jul 18-22 250 Gem Lake Jul 18-22 3,000 Trail Creek Pond Jul 18-22 400 Teton River Jul 18-22 1,000 Stocked in Rexburg area East Fork Big Lost River Jul 18-22 400 Wildhorse Creek Jul 18-22 500 Birch Creek Jul 25-29 1,350 North Fork Big Lost River Jul 25-29 350 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Star Hope Creek Jul 25-29 450 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Horseshoe Lake Jul 25-29 1,500 Snow Creek Pond (Teardrop Lake) Jul 25-29 1,000 Henrys Fork Jul 25-29 2,500 Warm River Jul 25-29 450

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

The post July fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region appeared first on Local News 8.