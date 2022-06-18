CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – June is men’s health month. It is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging both men and boys to make healthy life decisions.

An event in Chubbuck Friday is helping in a fun way.

People came together to show support for men’s health at the Max Out for Men’s Health Challenge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, men in the US live five years less than women and surpass women in many leading causes of death.

Yet, men are less likely to the doctor or undergo screenings and take other preventative measures to stay healthy.

Friday’s event is hoping to change all that.

“Recognizing that guys should feel good about themselves mentally and emotionally and feel happy, take care of their physical health and be healthy,” Dr. Scott Barlow said. “And also focus on that confidence that we all want as guys where our performance is the best. You know, whether that’s at work, it’s at home, it’s in our relationships, wherever it might be. I think that that’s my message is I want to help men feel happy, healthy and confident in who they are.”

Mental health was also a topic at Friday’s event.

75% of all suicides are men.

Health care professionals say talking about mental and physical health, as well as having a strong support system through family and events like this can make a life and death difference.

The organizers of the Max Out for Men’s Health Challenge say they are going to make this a yearly event.

