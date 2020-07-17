Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s June unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in June, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

The department said Idaho’s non-farm payrolls regained 24,800 jobs as the state’s economy “reopened” in June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 3.4% from May’s 9% mark and the historic high 11.8% rate in April.

The number of people unemployed in June fell by 28,961 people to a total of 50,267.

According to Labor reports, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted labor force increased to 892,165, which is about 2,500 people below the pre-pandemic level in March.

The industry sectors with the most job growth were leisure and hospitality and other services. Natural resources, construction, and manufacturing jobs experienced small declines.

Unemployment insurance claims during June were up 843% to a weekly average of $10,396,000 for June. The number of claimants increased 1,083% over a year ago to 42,102 people.