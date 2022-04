IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The jury trial is underway for Idaho Falls Police officer Elias Cerdas.

He is facing charges for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Joseph Johnson.

In February of 2021, Johnson was shot by police in his own backyard when he was mistaken for a suspect they were pursuing.

