Breaking News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections reports an 18-year-old resident of Juvenile Corrections Center-St. Anthony has died of apparent natural causes.

An ambulance transported the juvenile to a Rexburg hospital Sunday at 12:35 p.m.

He was later moved to an Idaho Falls hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday at 8:40 a.m.

Officials say an autopsy is planned to confirm the cause of death.