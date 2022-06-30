BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County gave a special honor Thursday to retiring Judge Bryan K. Murray.

“In recognition of Judge Bryan K. Murray, nearly 30 years of devoted service and his immense impact on the juvenile justice system in Bannock County and Idaho, we the Bannock County Commissioners, Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough and Terrill Tovey do dedicate the District Six juvenile justice department as the Brian K. Murray Juvenile Justice Center.”

In a special ceremony, the Region Six Juvenile Detention Center was renamed the Bryan K. Murray Juvenile Justice Center an honor well fitting for all the work Judge Murray has done to help troubled kids and families across the state.

In the last 29 years, he completely changed the way things were done in the juvenile system.

He created three problem-solving courts: the juvenile drug court, the family treatment drug court, and truancy court.

“This is is a fantastic time to be involved in that,” Judge Murray said. “Because we went from kids being locked up in adult jails, to having their own treatment facilities, having their own services and help. And we’ve modernized the child protection system so kids don’t just stay in foster care forever, but get returned home or have a permanent family. Great time to be involved.”

Judge Murray says he is looking forward to getting a little sleep and having time to read some good books.

He will still serve as a senior judge for Idaho.

