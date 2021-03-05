IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A juvenile was hospitalized with minor injuries after a structure fire at the 5000 block of East Scoresby Avenue Thursday around 6:25 p.m.

The reporting person told dispatch a motorcycle had caught fire in the garage, and propane, gas and vehicles were inside the garage.

IFFD responded with two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, a battalion chief and a command staff officer, for a total of 15 personnel.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at the single-story, single-family residence.

All occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived.

One juvenile was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, keeping it contained to the garage. There was no extension into the living space.

The cause of the fire was from gasoline spilling on a hot motorcycle engine.

The damages are estimated at $175,000, which includes the garage, two vehicles and an ATV.

The fire department reminds you to always turn off equipment and let it cool down before handling gasoline. When handling gasoline do so in a well-ventilated area and don’t smoke, use matches, lighters or other ignition sources anywhere around the gasoline.

The post Juvenile hospitalized with minor injuries after garage fire appeared first on Local News 8.