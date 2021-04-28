BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – New state budgets for K-12 teacher salaries and higher education were set Tuesday by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

This comes after both were rejected by the house earlier this month over concerns of critical race theory and social justice issues being taught.

The new $1.1 billion budget is a million dollars more than the budget voted down by lawmakers.

The money will be used for teachers professional development.

