K-9 named Trump sparks viral meme, possible new sheriff's policy

A Florida police dog with the name Trump became a viral Facebook meme this week and now the agency where the dog works may impose a ban on naming K-9s after real people.

The meme features an image of a patrol car belonging to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office with a decal featuring K-9 Trump’s name and picture.

“Atta boy, Trump! Making a difference,” says accompanying text with the image posted Wednesday on the Facebook page of Cop Humor, a self-described pro-law enforcement conservative group, the Orlando Sentinel reported Friday.

Trump joined the sheriff’s office in March 2018, a spokesman told the paper.

He began patrol duty three months later.

The agency said in a statement that K-9 names are left to the discretion of their human partners, according to the paper.

Currently, there is no policy dictating how the dogs should be named, the statement said.

But that could change.

“We are aware that this is being shared on social media,” the statement said. “In the future, the Sheriff’s Office may consider directing deputies to avoid naming their K-9 partners after real people.”