Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As a high pressure system slides into the area, doctors are warning us to stay safe while keeping our cool. High temperatures will hit 90’s and even triple digits throughout the Northwest.

Even Seattle, where 75 is the average August high, is forecast to hit 95 degrees Sunday. Dr. Stephen Morris, an emergency medicine physician in Seattle, says such atypical heat often leads to injury.

“Unfortunately, we often see activities that are either dangerous in and of themselves or dangerous because they’re combined with alcohol,” says Dr. Morris. “We see many boating injuries in our area and region in the summertime when it gets warm,” he says, “We see drownings where people go into the water and they’re either intoxicated, not able to swim or they misjudge the nature of the water.”

It is important for everyone to stay hydrated in order to prevent heat exhaustion, especially young children and the elderly. Anyone experiencing weakness, or confusion should also be encouraged to rest in the shade, or in an air-conditioned building.

“When heat stroke and dehydration get very severe,” says Dr. Morris, “people get confused and will not seem themselves, and that’s really an emergency at that point.”