IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Summer means spending more time outside…usually, but with the current pandemic, Idaho Powers General Customer Relations Manager Dave Spillett says things might look a little different.

“A lot of us are spending a lot more time at home than maybe we have in the past few years. So our energy use could look a little bit different this summer,” Spillett said.

Still, Spillett says there are many things we can actively do to prevent our energy bill from skyrocketing during the warmer months while staying cool at home.

“So if you can keep your the blinds closed especially on the east and west side, that’ll do yourself a favor by not allowing some of that heat in,” Spillett said.

During the early morning or late night, Spillett says to open the windows for a penny saving way to get cool air in.

Taking control of the heat added into our home is also important, Spillett says there is a best time to run your dishwasher and do the laundry.

“We’d like to do those early in the morning or in the evening when the outside temperature is a little bit cooler, so we’re not adding more heat during the hottest points of the day,” Spillett said.

Ceiling fans are also a great tool for staying energy efficient. Spillett says we’ll want to make sure the fan runs counterclockwise to push cool air down, he says moving air can feel up to four degrees cooler than still air.

“Another great thing is a programmable thermostat. Again, there’s the programmable and there’s now some great options for smart thermostats. You can basically have a smart house now so you can control everything with your with your phone which is fantastic,” Spillett said.

For those looking for a non-tech way to save, “Adding weather strips to your windows and your doors, just to make sure that the cold air is not escaping. We want to keep the cold air that we’ve created inside of our house,” Spillett said.

For more energy saving tips from Idaho Power, click here.