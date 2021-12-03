RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Kelly Canyon is excited to unravel what it has been working on during the summer in advance of the winter season.

The ski resort is excited to announce this is only the first year of a five year project that is expected to be completed. They say they are looking to provide a much better experience moving forward with these new improvements.

A new ski lift is being installed to replace one of the two original lifts that start from the lodge. Kelly Canyon hasn’t had a new lift since the ski resort opened up back in 1957. This lift will now hold up to three people per chair and can reach speeds up to three times faster than the other lifts. The new addition will also go 600 more feet up the mountain to access new trails that the crew has also just put in this summer. A new magic carpet is being put in on the beginner bunny hill. This magic carpet will take skiers up to the top of the easy trail with a moving carpet that is similar to ones found in airports. It will replace the old rope tow that managers said was becoming too much of an injury hazard. In addition to this, the bunny hill has expanded to double it’s original size to accommodate for more users. The lodge has been upgraded by brand new renovations. The original building still stands, but inside, there were new floors, ceiling, walls, decor, furniture, tables, and fireplaces put in place. The bunny hill has a new snow maker. This machine is one of the finest in the country and can produce up to a foot of snow over the entire extended bunny hill in just a week. New LED lights will replace the old lighting that the ski resort used for night skiing. The LED lights are brighter and more efficient for the ski resort to use. They will be installed for every trail that previously featured night skiing. In the lodge, there will be a new restaurant and cafe for people to enjoy. The kitchen and dining area within the lodge received renovations and the restaurant features new staff and a new menu to choose from.

