IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Stephanie Eldredge is back in court Thursday.

Kenneth Jones is asking to either correct what he believes to be an illegal sentence or reduce his sentence claiming its excessive or unduly harsh.

The judge ordered Jones to serve a minimum of nine years in prison for manslaughter.

Stephanie Eldredge

When he pleaded guilty, Jones admitted to pushing Eldredge, causing her to fall back and hit her head.

He then wrapped her body in electric tape and a blanket and buried her in a shallow grave in the foothills.

The case was cold for 13 years before detectives arrested Jones after a former cellmate told police he admitted to killing Eldridge.

