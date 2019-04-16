Kentucky diocese IDs priests 'credibly' accused of abuse

The diocese of Owensboro, Kentucky, has released a list of priests it says have been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors.

The Paducah Sun reports the bishop of the diocese, The Most Rev. William Medley, released the list of 15 priests Friday.

Medley says the priests have substantiated allegations against them. He says that means the allegations weren’t contested, guilt was admitted or ruled by a court, or an objective investigation supported the allegations.

The list says some of the priests have died or been convicted of sex offenses. Medley says the list will be updated as more information comes to light.

He denounced the alleged actions by the priests, saying the evil perpetuated by some has hurt the priesthood.

___

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com