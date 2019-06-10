Kentucky town may have a serial animal abuser on the loose: report

Authorities in Bullitt County, Ky., are hunting for the culprit who fatally beat two therapy pigs that were found bloodied and battered Thursday after their owners returned home from dinner.

The report follows incidents that show a troubling trend of animal cruelty in the area, Wave 3 reported. There was a report of a cat being found with its feet tied in the middle of a road, a koi pond was poisoned and a dog has recently been repeatedly stabbed, all within a few miles of where the pigs were fatally beaten.

“If it’s not one person doing this then we’re looking at several people and that’s even more scarier thought for me because one person is bad enough,” said Sunnie Harrell, the pigs’ owner.

Harrell told the channel that her pigs, Honey and Pigrawk were “obviously gone” when she returned home. Her third pig, Gypsy, was the only pig that survived the assault but suffered injuries.

“Whoever did this I have hate in my heart that I’ve never had before my life,” she told the station.