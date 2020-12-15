Local News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KIFI/KIDK)-NuScale Power reports it has finalized an agreement with Sarens USA that will support deployment of its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project. The agreement will also include a cash investment in NuScale.

Sarens USA is a global leader in crane rental services and will provide both heavy crane supply for construction as well as engineering and transportation planning. It will play a key role in moving the power module from the factory to the operation site. Fluor Corporation will also use Sarens for construction site cranes on other projects.

Sarens will also support assembly work for the NuScale power plant at INL on behalf of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ (UAMPS) Carbon Free Power Project. Sarens work is expected to begin over the next six months.

“We are proud to collaborate with and welcome investment from Sarens, yet another great global company that recognizes the value of our groundbreaking technology,” said NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins. “Sarens’ expertise in engineering, heavy haul and heavy lifting will be invaluable as we work towards the construction phase of our first plant in Idaho and begin to build our revolutionary power plant technology. We look forward to working with them in this exciting new venture towards the commercialization of America’s first SMR.”

“We are honored to be collaborating with NuScale. Sarens firmly supports a well-diversified green energy mix for the world’s future energy demands. Our dedicated U.S. based, Sarens Nuclear & Industrial Services team draws upon many years of experience in the U.S. nuclear industry. We are confident Sarens international footprint and experience will be instrumental in supporting NuScale’s global strategy. We thank NuScale for the trust they have shown in Sarens’ capacity to deliver this key-project,” said Wim Sarens, CEO of Sarens.